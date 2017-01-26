Poland's PKN Q4 net at $443 mln, come...

Poland's PKN Q4 net at $443 mln, comes above forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 26 Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen reported on Thursday a net profit of 1.79 billion zlotys in the last quarter of 2016, which came above forecasts. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bottom line at 1.68 billion zlotys compared with 81 million zlotys loss a year ago, thanks to higher sales and throughput.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC