Poland's PKN Q4 net at $443 mln, comes above forecasts

Jan 26 Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen reported on Thursday a net profit of 1.79 billion zlotys in the last quarter of 2016, which came above forecasts. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bottom line at 1.68 billion zlotys compared with 81 million zlotys loss a year ago, thanks to higher sales and throughput.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.