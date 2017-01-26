Poland's PKN Q4 net at $443 mln, comes above forecasts
Jan 26 Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen reported on Thursday a net profit of 1.79 billion zlotys in the last quarter of 2016, which came above forecasts. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bottom line at 1.68 billion zlotys compared with 81 million zlotys loss a year ago, thanks to higher sales and throughput.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC