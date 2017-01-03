Oil rises as Saudi Arabia said to comply with OPEC output cuts
Oil rose as Saudi Arabia was said to meet its pledged output cut this month and U.S. stockpiles fell the most in almost four months. The kingdom is going for full compliance with OPEC cuts so other countries do the same, said a person familiar with Saudi policy who asked not to be named because the matter is private.
