Oil price rise could derail many of Delhi's calculations

The task of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to keep inflation under check, even when the country reeled under severe drought for two years in a row, and reduce the current account deficit, was made easier by low crude oil prices. he unending controversy over the advisability of extinguishing high-denomination currency bills has distracted the nation from the way a likely rise in crude oil prices in the new year and 2018 could derail many of New Delhi's macroeconomic calculations.

