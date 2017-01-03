No haj compromise unless Riyadh pays ...

No haj compromise unless Riyadh pays restitution to Iran: senior MP

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iranian Parliament Vice-Speaker Ali Motahari said on Wednesday re-launching haj should be deferred until Saudi Arabia has paid restitution to the families of Iranians who lost their lives during a 2015 haj crush. During the haj stampede in Mina in September 2015, 464 Iranian pilgrims lost their lives and dozens more wounded, what came to be the deadliest disaster to befall the annual pilgrimage in 25 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec 7 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,687,266

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC