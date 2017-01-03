No haj compromise unless Riyadh pays restitution to Iran: senior MP
Iranian Parliament Vice-Speaker Ali Motahari said on Wednesday re-launching haj should be deferred until Saudi Arabia has paid restitution to the families of Iranians who lost their lives during a 2015 haj crush. During the haj stampede in Mina in September 2015, 464 Iranian pilgrims lost their lives and dozens more wounded, what came to be the deadliest disaster to befall the annual pilgrimage in 25 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec 7
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|The growing Saudi isolation
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC