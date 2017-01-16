Nigeria: Saudi Arabia Lifts Quota On ...

Nigeria: Saudi Arabia Lifts Quota On Muslim Pilgrims

Succour is around the corner for intending pilgrims in Nigeria, as the Saudi Arabian government lifts the quota on number of pilgrims allowed to perform the yearly hajj rites. In view of this, the Media Awareness Initiative for Hajj has congratulated the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria , hajj stakeholders and the entire Muslim Ummah for having another opportunity to perform Hajj in a larger perspective.

