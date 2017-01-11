Near East: U.S. Security Cooperation ...

Near East: U.S. Security Cooperation With Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia plays a crucial role in maintaining security in the Middle East, due to its economic, political, and cultural importance and its strategic location. Given the complex and dynamic security challenges facing the region, including countering violent extremism from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant as well as other extremist groups, the United States will continue to work with Saudi Arabia to support counterterrorism efforts and a shared interest in regional stability.

Chicago, IL

