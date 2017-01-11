Near East: U.S. Security Cooperation With Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia plays a crucial role in maintaining security in the Middle East, due to its economic, political, and cultural importance and its strategic location. Given the complex and dynamic security challenges facing the region, including countering violent extremism from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant as well as other extremist groups, the United States will continue to work with Saudi Arabia to support counterterrorism efforts and a shared interest in regional stability.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|The growing Saudi isolation
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
