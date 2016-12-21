Mostly Middle Eastern tourists killed in ISIL's attack on Reina nightclub
Most of the foreign victims in the Reina terror attack on Jan. 1 in Istanbul have been identified as citizens of Middle Eastern countries including Lebanon, Jordan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Turkish authorities confirmed the identities of 38 people killed in the attack, 25 of whom were foreign nationals and 13 of whom were Turkish nationals.
