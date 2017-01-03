Mideast Stocks-Egypt corrects, Saudi ...

Mideast Stocks-Egypt corrects, Saudi extends losses and Uae outperforms

DUBAI, Jan 9 Egypt's main stock index corrected on Monday as local traders booked profits and Gulf markets diverged with United Arab Emirates markets outperforming as traders focused on financial shares while a retreat in oil prices weighed on Saudi Arabian petrochemical producers. Cairo's main index fell 0.9 percent, snapping four straight sessions of gains.

Chicago, IL

