Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) - Saudi Arabia

Between 16 and 31 December 2016 the National IHR Focal Point of Saudi Arabia reported fifteen additional cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome including two fatal cases. Five deaths among previously reported MERS cases were also reported.

Chicago, IL

