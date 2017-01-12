Mecca hotel investment scam: Businessman charged again
Kuala Lumpur: A businessman facing charges for fraud in two Magistrate's Courts, was charged in the Selayang Magistrate's Court here Thursday, also for fraud, involving investment on hotel room lease in Mecca. He was charged with cheating Pauziah Ab Ghani, 61, by dishonestly offering her investment for hotel room lease in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which actually did not exist, hence prompting the woman to deposit RM70,000 into his Bank Islam bank account.
