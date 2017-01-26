Market permitting, Dubai Investments ...

Market permitting, Dubai Investments plans IPOs in 6-9 months -CEO

Jan 29 Dubai Investments, a diversified Dubai-based investment group, will press ahead with floating shares in subsidiary companies if a market rally extends over the next six to nine months, its chief executive said on Sunday. Top of the list of candidates for an initial public offering was Emicool, a company that provides cooling systems for buildings by delivering chilled water through pipes.

Chicago, IL

