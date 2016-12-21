Manhunt for Istanbul nightclub gunman

A manhunt is underway for a gunman who opened fire on New Year revellers at an Istanbul nightclub, killing at least 39 people, including many foreigners. Some people jumped into the adjacent Bosphorus waterway to save themselves after the attacker began shooting at random in the Reina nightclub just over an hour into the new year on Sunday.

