Lebanon's Aoun begins Middle East tou...

Lebanon's Aoun begins Middle East tour in Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Lebanese President Michel Aoun will try to improve his country's ties with Saudi Arabia after relations cooled last year [EPA] Lebanon President Michel Aoun has traveled to Saudi Arabia on his first official diplomatic trip, with hopes of restoring ties that soured last year over an attack on the Saudi embassy in Iran. Aoun's visit to Riyadh on Monday - the first of a series of stops in neighbouring countries - is expected to focus on reviving tourism in Lebanon and restoring military cooperation between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,701 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,879

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC