Lebanon Gets a New Government, Now it Needs a New Economy

Battered by war in neighboring Syria, neglected by wrangling politicians and caught in rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the pillars of the economy - remittances from overseas workers, tourism and real estate - are not what they were. Long-term, Lebanon is searching for new sources of growth, which fell from 8-9 percent to below 2 percent when Syria's civil war began in 2011.

Chicago, IL

