Lebanese President Aoun visits Riyadh to mend fences with Saudi Arabia

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia welcomes Lebanon's President Michel Aoun in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 10, 2017. BEIRUT/RIYADH: Lebanese President Michel Aoun flew to Saudi Arabia on Monday on his first visit abroad since his October election hoping to ease tensions rooted in the rivalry between Riyadh and Tehran.

Chicago, IL

