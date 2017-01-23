Kuwait to deliver message to Iran on dialogue with Gulf Arab states

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016. Kuwait's foreign minister will make a rare visit to Tehran on Wednesday to deliver a message to President Hassan Rouhani on a "basis of dialogue" between Gulf Arab states and arch-rival Iran, Kuwait's state news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.