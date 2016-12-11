King Khalid Responsible Competitivene...

King Khalid Responsible Competitiveness Award Gala Held in Riyadh

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CSRwire.com

AccountAbility is proud to partner with the King Khalid Foundation for the King Khalid Award on Responsible Competitiveness in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The King Khalid Foundation aims to be a leader in philanthropic and development work by providing innovative solutions to critical socio-economic challenges in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSRwire.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec 7 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec 6 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,635

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC