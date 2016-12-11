King Khalid Responsible Competitiveness Award Gala Held in Riyadh
AccountAbility is proud to partner with the King Khalid Foundation for the King Khalid Award on Responsible Competitiveness in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The King Khalid Foundation aims to be a leader in philanthropic and development work by providing innovative solutions to critical socio-economic challenges in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
