King Faisal International Prize 2017 Awarded Across Five Categories in Saudi Arabia

The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, Winner of the King Faisal International Prize 2017 )-- The King Faisal Foundation , an international philanthropic organization based in Saudi Arabia since 1976 with the mission of preserving and perpetuating the legacy of King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has announced the winners of its much-anticipated King Faisal International Prize 2017 . The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, won the award in the Service to Islam category for his unfaltering commitment to serving the Two Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madina.

Chicago, IL

