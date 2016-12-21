Kidnappers of Saudi judge already on ...

Kidnappers of Saudi judge already on list of wanted terrorists: ministry

3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Three men sought in connection with the abduction of a judge last month are already on a wanted list for their suspected involvement in terrorist attacks in eastern Saudi Arabia, the interior ministry said on Sunday. The judge, Sheikh Mohammed al-Jirani, disappeared in December from outside his home in Qatif province, where many of the conservative Sunni kingdom's Shi'ite Muslim minority live.

