Job fairs in KSA to recruit Bangladeshis

4 hrs ago

The Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh is making extensive arrangements to hold job fairs on January 30 and February 1 in Riyadh and Jeddah respectively to attract Saudi recruiting companies, reports Arab News. In this AFP photo taken on April 26, 2016 shows workers at a construction site of a new street in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

