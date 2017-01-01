Istanbul nightclub attack: At least f...

Istanbul nightclub attack: At least five Saudi citizens killed

A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul At least five Saudi Arabians were among 39 people killed in the attack on the nightclub in Istanbul, a Saudi newspaper has reported. Turkish media are reporting the number of Saudi nationals killed in the mass shooting at Reina nightclub was at least seven.

Chicago, IL

