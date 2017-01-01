Istanbul nightclub attack: At least five Saudi citizens killed
A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul At least five Saudi Arabians were among 39 people killed in the attack on the nightclub in Istanbul, a Saudi newspaper has reported. Turkish media are reporting the number of Saudi nationals killed in the mass shooting at Reina nightclub was at least seven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec 7
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec 6
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|The growing Saudi isolation
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC