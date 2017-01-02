ISIS Will Lose the Battle of Mosul, B...

ISIS Will Lose the Battle of Mosul, But Not Much Will Remain

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

Winners and losers are beginning to emerge in the wars that have engulfed the wider Middle East since the US and UK invaded Iraq in 2003. The most striking signs of this are the sieges of east Aleppo in Syria and Mosul in Iraq, which have much in common though they were given vastly different coverage by the Western media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec 7 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec 6 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,994

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC