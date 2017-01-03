Is it a bird, is it a plane? It'sa a restaurant?
Locals are waiting for the body of a 747 jumbo aircraft, lying north of Abha, to be turned into a resturant. People of Abha, Saudi Arabia, are disappointed over the long delay in starting the plane restaurant project, which had received big media publicity three years ago when the investment project was first proposed by the Asir municipality to promote domestic tourism.
