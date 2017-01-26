Irish Government must take action on ...

Irish Government must take action on suspected war crimes in Yemen - Sean Crowe TD

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Sinn Fein Newsroom

Sinn FA©in's Foreign Affairs spokesperson, SeA n Crowe TD, has called on the Irish Government to take action over suspected war crimes in Yemen by the Saudi Arabian led coalition. Crowe raised the issue with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charlie Flanagan, in the wake of revelations that the Saudi military used British made cluster bombs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sinn Fein Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,283,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC