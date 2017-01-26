Irish Government must take action on suspected war crimes in Yemen - Sean Crowe TD
Sinn FA©in's Foreign Affairs spokesperson, SeA n Crowe TD, has called on the Irish Government to take action over suspected war crimes in Yemen by the Saudi Arabian led coalition. Crowe raised the issue with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charlie Flanagan, in the wake of revelations that the Saudi military used British made cluster bombs.
