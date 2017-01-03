Iran reaps the benefits, as US and Sa...

Iran reaps the benefits, as US and Saudi Flounder in ME

The Islamic republic of Iran starts 2017 in a strong regional position, much to the annoyance of its detractors. Iran has managed to secure reprieve from international sanctions, see its ally in Syria survive a most devastating threat, and grow its military influence in the region to become indispensable in the fight against the so-called Islamic State Group - at least in Iraq.

