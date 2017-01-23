Iran ready to resume ties with Saudi ...

Iran ready to resume ties with Saudi Arabia under conditions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trend

Iran is ready to resume ties with Saudi Arabia if Riyadh makes a serious change in its behavior, Bahram Qasemi, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said. "Our policy is not abandoning diplomatic ties w Saudi Arabia forever," Qasemi said in a press conference in Tehran on Jan. 23 while commenting about the future of the two regional countries' relations, Trend correspondent reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,862 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC