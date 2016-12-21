Iran denies receiving Hajj invitation from Saudis

Hamid Mohammadi, the new head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, on Sunday dismissed reports that Saudi Arabia has invited Iran to discuss a resumption of Iranians' participation in Hajj pilgrimage. "Contrary to the report published by some media outlets regarding an invitation by Saudi Arabia for Iran's participation in this year's Hajj rituals, we have received no invitation," Mohammadi said.

