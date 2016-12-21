Iran denies receiving Hajj invitation...

Iran denies receiving Hajj invitation from Saudis

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Hamid Mohammadi, the new head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, on Sunday dismissed reports that Saudi Arabia has invited Iran to discuss a resumption of Iranians' participation in Hajj pilgrimage. "Contrary to the report published by some media outlets regarding an invitation by Saudi Arabia for Iran's participation in this year's Hajj rituals, we have received no invitation," Mohammadi said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec 7 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec 6 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,985 • Total comments across all topics: 277,530,428

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC