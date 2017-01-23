IPA Seeking Nominations for $10,000 P...

IPA Seeking Nominations for $10,000 Prix Voltaire

Publishers' Weekly

The International Publishers Association has opened the call for nominees for its freedom to publish award, which last year was renamed The Prix Voltaire. The prize, which has been awarded since 2006, has transitioned from a bi-annual to annual award and carries a cash prize of 10,000 Swiss francs .

