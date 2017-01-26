In call, Trump, Saudi king pledge to ...

In call, Trump, Saudi king pledge to step up counter-terrorism push - source

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman spoke for over an hour by telephone on Sunday, agreeing to step up counter-terrorism and military cooperation and enhance economic relations, a senior Saudi source said.

Chicago, IL

