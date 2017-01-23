Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya Opens in t...

Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya Opens in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Developed by Mohammed A. Al-Swailem Co. for Commercial Investment, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya is the third Hyatt-branded hotel to open in the KSA, joining Park Hyatt Jeddah Marina, Club and Spa and Hyatt Regency Makkah Jabal Omar .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,862 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC