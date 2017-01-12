His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends condolences to Saudi King
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Mohammed bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
