His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives me...

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives message from Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said received a written message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia inviting His Majesty to attend the Annual Festival for Camel Race, scheduled to be held in Riyadh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,414 • Total comments across all topics: 278,407,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC