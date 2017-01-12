Haj subsidy: Owaisi calls for removal...

Haj subsidy: Owaisi calls for removal; govt constitues six-member committee

Is the Centre considering removing the Haj subsidy? ANI reported that the Minority Affairs ministry has constituted a 6-member committee to look into abolition of Haj subsidy. Earlier in the day, AIMIM's Hyderabad MP and popular Muslim leader suggested that the subsidy should be removed since Saudi Arabia had increased India's Haj quote.

Chicago, IL

