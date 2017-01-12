Haj subsidy: Owaisi calls for removal; govt constitues six-member committee
Is the Centre considering removing the Haj subsidy? ANI reported that the Minority Affairs ministry has constituted a 6-member committee to look into abolition of Haj subsidy. Earlier in the day, AIMIM's Hyderabad MP and popular Muslim leader suggested that the subsidy should be removed since Saudi Arabia had increased India's Haj quote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|The growing Saudi isolation
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC