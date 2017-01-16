Haj Subsidy Is For Air India

Haj Subsidy Is For Air India

Did national carrier Air India and a Saudi airline fatten themselves on the Haj subsidy granted by the Centre for Muslims to fly budget to Jeddah? Every year in August, close to a lakh and a half Indian pilgrims go for Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam. For the pilgrimage, they either travel on their own or sign up with the Haj Committee of India , which acts as a travel agent on behalf of the government and arranges travel and stay for a fee.

Chicago, IL

