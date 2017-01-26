GIB successfully launches US$500 million five year bond

Gulf International Bank's latest bond issue met with robust demand as the bank on 18th January, 2017 successfully priced its US$500 million long 5-year bond issuance. The order book peaked at over US$1.2 billion, allowing price guidance to be tightened to achieve a final pricing of 170 basis points over mid-swaps, 10 basis points less than the indicated initial price thoughts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.