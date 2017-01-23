France says hopes Syria Astana talks pave way to Geneva resumption
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday he hoped Syrian truce negotiations in Kazakhstan would be successful and lead to a resumption of peace efforts in Geneva. Speaking at news conference on a visit to Saudi Arabia, he added that the new US administration of President Donald Trump would not be able to defend the interests of the American people unless it cooperated with other powers.
