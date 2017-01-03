Four Gitmo detainees transferred to Saudi Arabia
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Four men held at the US detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba have been transferred to Saudi Arabia, the Department of Defense said in a press release. The release stated that after reviewing the cases of Al-Shibli and Bwazir, the interagency Guantanamo Review Task Force unanimously approved the men's transfer, Sputnik reported.
