Federal Court rules on professor's challenge of Saudi Arabian arms deal

The Federal Court is to rule today on a challenge by a Quebec professor to block the federal government's $15-billion sale of light armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia. University of Montreal law professor Daniel Turp, a former Bloc Quebecois MP, is questioning the deal, saying Saudi Arabia's poor human rights record should give the court the ability to block the sale.

