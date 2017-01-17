Even after Russia included US in Syri...

Even after Russia included US in Syria Peace Talks, can they Succeed?

The Middle East keeps going its way as usual, continuously creating global news headlines. Two such current and hot news events are the much awaited peace talks in Astana, the Kazakh capital, between the Syrian government and the diverse rebel groups under Russian-Turkish initiatives, and the Paris summit to revive the long-stalled peace negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians to try the two-state solution one more time, initially proposed by the Quartet on the Middle East in 2003.

