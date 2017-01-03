Energy Aspects: Oil prices to rise in...

Energy Aspects: Oil prices to rise in 2017

Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Barring an economic recession, 2016 should have been the low for oil prices, believes Rhidoy Rashid, an oil analyst at Energy Aspects, an independent research consultancy specializing in global energy markets. Rashid believes that as oil demand and supply balances tighten through the course of 2017, after the deal on oil output cut reached by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, the prices should recover.

Chicago, IL

