Enel and Saudi Electricity Company Sign Framework Agreement to Cooperate in Power Distribution

Enel S.p.A. and Saudi Arabian utility Saudi Electricity Company have signed a Framework Agreement for cooperation in power distribution sector which will see the two companies work together to develop long-term strategic knowledge sharing regarding the latest network technologies. The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Livio Gallo, Enel's Head of Global Infrastructure and Networks, and Ziyad M. Al-Shiha, SEC's President and CEO.

