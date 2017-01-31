Egypt boosts navy as part of Red Sea ...

Egypt boosts navy as part of Red Sea strategy

Read more: UPI

By establishing a naval force in the Red Sea, Egypt aims for more than protecting navigation in the Suez Canal, a vital waA terway for international trade, miliA tary experts said. "The force will be the backbone of Egypt's new Red Sea strategy," former Assistant Defense MinisA ter Hossam Suweilam said.

