Democrats urged Obama to cease Yemen war role before Trump took over

Twenty-five House Democrats unsuccessfully wrote to President Barack Obama earlier this month to urge him to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen before Donald Trump took over. The Jan. 13 letter, led by habitual Yemen war critics Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and John Conyers, D-Mich., raises concerns that "These airstrikes - which have killed children, women, doctors, newlyweds and funeral mourners - are likely war crimes," the letter states.

