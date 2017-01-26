Daily Mail Near The End Of 2015: "The...

Daily Mail Near The End Of 2015: "The Five Wealthiest Gulf...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

Back towards the end of 2015 the Daily Mail reported that the Five wealthiest Gulf nations had up until that point refused to take a single Syrian refugee. Yet, as debate rages between politicians in Europe over how many they should take, nearby super-wealthy Gulf nations of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates , Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain have refused to offer sanctuary to a single Syrian refugee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,357,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC