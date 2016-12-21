Centre has started preparations for Haj: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi1 hour ago

Centre has started preparations for H...

Mumbai, Jan 1: Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said the Centre and Haj Committee of India had started preparations to ensure a smooth and hassle-free Haj pilgrimage this year. Inaugurating a renovated office of Maharashtra State Haj Committee here, Naqvi said it was the responsibility of the government to provide best facilities to Haj pilgrims and his ministry was working on a war footing for this.

