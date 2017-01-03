Brent Oil Closes at 18-Month High After Positive U.S. Jobs Data
Brent oil rose to the highest close in almost 18 months after U.S. government data showed strong job and wage gains while Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signaled they are curbing output. Futures climbed a third day after Labor Department data showed that the world's biggest crude-consuming country added 156,000 jobs in December, while wages rose the most since 2009.
