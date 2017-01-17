Airbus lands Saudi Arabia deal worth up to $8.6 billion Airbus has agreed to sell a total of 80 A320neo planes to Saudi Arabian airline Flynas. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k1Coh9 Saudis walk past a model of a Flynas plane during a ceremony for the signing of an agreement with Airbus on Jan. 16, 2017 in the capital Riyadh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.