Airbus finalises deal to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi's flynas
Airbus has finalised an agreement to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi Arabian budget carrier flynas, according to industry sources, a move that could help the European planemaker keep ahead of Boeing in the annual race for new orders. The order from flynas, partly owned by Saudi billionaire Prince al-Waleed bin Talal's investment vehicle, is expected to cover over 60 A320neo narrow body jets, one of the sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
