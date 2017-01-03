A viral music video in Saudi Arabia is challenging restrictive gender norms
A music video with Saudi women is challenging restrictive gender norms in the countrya S-a Sand it's quickly going viral. "Hwages," by director Majed al-Esa of 8ies Studios , a production company based in Riyadh, shows the women skateboarding, playing basketball, dancing, driving bumper cars, and even bowling with a set of pins with men's faces taped on them.
