69 Pakistanis in detention of Saudi Arabia for terrorism
Riyadh, Jan 23 - At least 69 Pakistani are being held in Saudi Arabia for their alleged involvement in terror-related offences, local media reported on Monday. The most recent arrest came on Saturday when Saudi security forces rounded up Fatima Ramadan Balochi Murad along with her Saudi husband from an apartment in al Naseem district after a tip-off, Saudi Gazette reported.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
