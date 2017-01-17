69 Pakistanis in detention of Saudi A...

69 Pakistanis in detention of Saudi Arabia for terrorism

Riyadh, Jan 23 - At least 69 Pakistani are being held in Saudi Arabia for their alleged involvement in terror-related offences, local media reported on Monday. The most recent arrest came on Saturday when Saudi security forces rounded up Fatima Ramadan Balochi Murad along with her Saudi husband from an apartment in al Naseem district after a tip-off, Saudi Gazette reported.

Chicago, IL

